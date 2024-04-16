Simple Beef and Carrot Tzimmes (Kosher for Passover)

Miriam Szokovski | Chabad.org

Tzimmes is traditional at Rosh Hashanah but, for many, it is also a Passover favorite.

I am not a huge fan of tzimmes because I find so many are cloyingly sweet. But by letting the carrots provide the sweetness on their own, and with the addition of beef (which is a must for some; sacrilegious to others) this one has a place at my table.

I’ve kept the ingredient list simple and in line with the Chabad Passover food customs. Feel free to adjust the recipe to suit your tastes.

The “low and slow” cooking here is a must to break down the meat and get it soft and flavorful. But it requires no attention from you while it’s cooking, and your house will smell amazing!

Simple Beef & Carrot Tzimmes | Meat

Serves: 4-6 (depending on what else you’re serving)

1.5 pounds (700 grams) stew meat or boneless flanken

2 onions, sliced in thin half-rounds

2 pounds carrots, peeled and sliced

Kosher salt

2 cups water

Heat a deep frying pan over high heat (this recipe would also do well in a Dutch oven if you have one). Brown the beef well on at least two sides.

Once the beef is browned, add the onions and a generous sprinkle of salt and give it a good stir. Reduce the heat to medium, cover the pan and cook until the onions start to have some color.

Add the carrots and two cups of water and cover the pan. Once the water comes to a boil, reduce the heat so that it’s cooking at a low simmer.

Cook until the beef is soft and falling apart (this could be 3 hours or more, depending on the cut and quality of your meat, which kind of pan you are using and the size of the flame). It’s important not to measure by time but by the meat. If it doesn’t feel ready, keep it on the fire; just make sure there is enough liquid to mostly cover the meat (the carrots will let out lots of their own liquid).

Taste and add salt as desired. Serve hot.

Miriam Szokovski is a writer, editor and member of the Chabad.org editorial team.