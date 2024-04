Doryce Helen Rosenthal celebrated her 100th birthday on April 10.

Rosenthal grew up in Lansdale, where her grandparents owned Beinhacker Department Store and her parents owned The Midtown Kiddie Shop. Rosenthal and her husband had three children: Bruce, Neal and Abby.

Doryce played golf and tennis into her 90s and now loves her card games at her condo in Florida.

There was a gala event at the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Florida, in her honor.