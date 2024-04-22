How Is This Passover Different?

Rabbi Sandra Rosenthal Berliner

Passover

Ma nishtanah haPesah hazeh? How is this Pesah different?

I’m sure that many Jewish households have struggled with this year’s Pesah celebration in light of the situation in Israel and the war in Gaza, where many Israelis are still held captive, and many lives have been lost.

Many Jewish households have struggled with growing antisemitism in our own country, which the Anti-Defamation League reported more than doubled last year’s incidents.

And, yet, as Jews we have a tradition of resilience and faith that we will overcome our challenges.

We read in the Haggadah, ”B’Chol Dor va-dor Omdim alenu l’chalotenu,” or, “In every generation there are those who seek our destruction.” It appears it is as true today as it was from the time of the Exodus from Egyptian slavery long ago. Yet, as our people have faced existential situations throughout our history, we have survived.

The special Torah reading for Shabbat, hol ha-moed Pesah, can inspire us during this challenging time. This section is read three times during our calendar year: once during the regular yearly cycle “Parsha Ki Tissa” and this is also the same Torah reading for hol ha-moed Sukkot.

First, it is most relevant to Pesah as we find the commandment, “You shall observe the Feast of unleavened bread-eating unleavened bread for seven days, as I have commanded you-at the set time of the month of Aviv, for in the month of Aviv you went forth from Egypt.” (Exodus 34:18)

Second, this section follows the incident of the Golden Calf, after which Moshe carved the second set of tablets of the Decalogue.

Then God appeared to Moshe in a cloud and recited these famous words which we chant in our holiday liturgy:

“Adonai, Adonai, a God compassionate and gracious, slow to anger, abounding in kindness and faithfulness, extending kindness to the thousandth generation, forgiving iniquity, transgression and sin.” (Exodus 34:6-7)

These are known as the “Thirteen Attributes of God.”

First, these attributes describe a caring, compassionate God, and reading these lines during our holidays can be spiritually uplifting.

Second, these characteristics are examples of qualities for all humans to aspire to. How wonderful would it be if everyone would live their lives with kindness and compassion? And how we could mitigate the hatred we encounter if people could be forgiving?

Finally, as the Torah speaks of God’s faithfulness, when we have faith in God and in the potential of a better world, it gives us hope that it can be a world of love and peace.

As we continue to observe and celebrate this holiday of freedom, “zman heruteinu,” may we come together as Rashi comments, “k’am ehad, u k’lev ehad,” “as one nation with one heart” to make our world a better place for all with shalom throughout.

Moadim l’simcha, chagim u’zmanim l’sason!

Shabbat Shalom.

Rabbi Sandra Rosenthal Berliner is the rabbi of Congregations of Shaare Shamayim in Northeast Philadelphia and the chaplain for adult services at KleinLife. The Board of Rabbis of Greater Philadelphia is proud to provide diverse perspectives on Torah commentary for the Jewish Exponent. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Board of Rabbis.