Letters: Self-righteous Blindness, Blame Game

Self-righteous Blindness

Those campaigning as Jewish Voice for Peace and similar groups (“Kol Tzedek Rabbis and Congregants Join Cease-fire Avction,” Nov. 23) remind me of the idealistic “pro-peace” defenders of Joseph Stalin’s regime during the 1940s and early ‘50s. Same self-righteous blindness. They don’t seem to realize that, unintentionally, they are serving as Hamas’ kapos.

Arthur Rabin, Wynnewood

Assigning Blame

Arab leaders and other world leaders are right — the U.S. leadership role in the Middle East caused by Israel’s actions in Gaza will be diminished, and rightfully so (“What Will Follow the Fall of Hamas?”, Nov. 23). But, these leaders, especially in the Arab countries, should ask about their role in this war. Their lack of interest and effort, some for over 75 years, in helping the Palestinians make a life for themselves and secure land for their own country.

Some of these Arab countries did little other than sign on to the Abraham Accords, an action that contributed considerably to where we stand today. Housing Hamas leadership, and Lord knows who else, does not help either. Along with Iran, Russia, Israel and the United States, no leader in the Middle East can escape sharing the blame for this war. Refusing to acknowledge this just prolongs the agony. Or perhaps this is what they want — chaos in the world — while they continue to enjoy their own wealth.

Peace requires compromise. It cannot be achieved without Palestinian input, and it cannot be achieved when Israel decides it has accomplished all its goals in Gaza and the West Bank, and is ready for peace (on its own terms).

Frank Friedman, Philadelphia