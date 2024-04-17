Letters: Sending a Message

Abstaining on that United Nations vote calling for a cease-fire was not symbolic (‘Uncommitted’ Trying to Get Pennsylvania Voters to Call for Cease-fire,” April 4).

It was the first time that the U.S. abstained on supporting Israel in the U.N., and it’s understood worldwide that this is a significant message of the U.S., under President Joe Biden, separating from its once-solid ally.

It started with President Barack Obama and now it increases with Biden. When Israel enters Rafah, what will Biden do?

Steve Heitner, Middle Island, New York