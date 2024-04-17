Letters: Sending a Message

By
- -
-
0
Closeup of letters on writing desk at home
IPGGutenbergUKLtd / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Abstaining on that United Nations vote calling for a cease-fire was not symbolic (‘Uncommitted’ Trying to Get Pennsylvania Voters to Call for Cease-fire,” April 4).

It was the first time that the U.S. abstained on supporting Israel in the U.N., and it’s understood worldwide that this is a significant message of the U.S., under President Joe Biden, separating from its once-solid ally.

It started with President Barack Obama and now it increases with Biden. When Israel enters Rafah, what will Biden do?


Steve Heitner, Middle Island, New York

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here