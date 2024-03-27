Letters: Some Friend

With friends like Chuck Schumer (“Schumer’s Speech,” March 21), we don’t need enemies.

Bowing to the anti-Israel far left “progressives” now dominating the Democratic Party, Schumer capitulated to keep his personal power.

Hamas has stated that its mission is to kill every Jew. The full embrace of this is reflected in the recorded phone call of one of the joyous Oct. 7 murderers:”Dad, I killed 10 Jews with my own hands!”

That thinking is why the brutality was so overwhelming — not simply killing but hideous torture before death.

The world is on fire with wars and threats of more wars, yet Schumer devoted 40 minutes to criticizing Israel. What a disgrace. He provided more fodder for our enemies and more dangers for the Jewish people.

Roberta E. Dzubow, Plymouth Meeting