Passover Lemony-Onion Broiled Salmon

Miriam Szokovski | Chabad.org

For those who follow the Passover Chabad customs, few herbs and spices are used in cooking, and it can be challenging to come up with new and different dishes throughout the holiday. Sometimes by combining the same ingredients differently, you get an interesting and unusual result. Instead of pouring the lemon over the salmon and sprinkling some onion rounds over the top, I’ve blended them together and poured it over the fish.

And if your custom allows (or if you’re making this at a different time), add some fresh garlic to take it up a level.

Lemony-Onion Broiled Salmon | Meat/Dairy Pareve

4 pounds of salmon (12 pieces)

5 lemons

1 medium-large onion

1 tablespoon kosher salt

Place the salmon out on a baking sheet. Leave space between the pieces.

Juice the lemons and cut the onion into chunks. In a food processor or high-speed blender (I’ve had success using a good immersion blender too, which is a smaller cleanup job), blend the onion and lemon juice to form a thick and almost creamy liquid. Add the salt.

Pour the lemon-onion mixture generously over the salmon.

Broil on high for 15-20 minutes. This tastes best fresh (the flavor dilutes when it sits in the refrigerator; if you must serve it at a later time, perhaps squeeze a fresh lemon over the top just before serving.).

Miriam Szokovski is a writer, editor and member of the Chabad.org editorial team.