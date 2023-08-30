Pareve Holiday Desserts

These two desserts offer delicious finishes to your celebration.

The first is a spicy twist on a traditional apple cake. It puts ginger front and center with the apples in a supporting role. The second is a riff on “wacky cake,” the shockingly simple chocolate cake that is the embodiment of synergy (the result being far greater than the sum of its parts).

The ginger cake is somewhat involved, with chopping and grating, several steps, different bowls and pans; the mocha cake is the opposite; the batter is mixed right in the cake pan!

So, if you are feeling motivated and seeking something a bit different, go with the ginger cake; if you are pressed for time and need something simple but delicious, the mocha cake has you covered.

Ginger-Apple-Honey Cake | Pareve

If this seems like a lot of grated ginger, it is. But fear not the ginger: It is delicious! And you can reduce the quantity to a quarter of a cup if you prefer a subtler ginger taste.

For the cake:

½ cup finely grated ginger

(Use a microplane or the finest option in a box grater)

½ cup honey

½ cup sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 ½ cups unbleached flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup apple juice or apple cider

(or water)

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 large apple, peeled and grated

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider or

apple juice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon dried powdered ginger

Heat your oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 9½-inch springform pan with parchment paper and coat it with nonstick cooking spray; set it aside.

Mix the honey, sugar, juice, ginger and oil. In another bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon, cloves, salt and baking soda.

Gradually whisk the dry ingredients into the batter. Add the eggs and continue mixing until everything is thoroughly combined. Fold in the apples. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake it for about 40 minutes, or until the top of the cake springs back lightly when pressed or a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

While the cake bakes, make the glaze (combine the ingredients) and set it aside.

Cool the cake for at least 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the cake to loosen it from the pan. Remove the cake from the pan and peel off the parchment paper. Place the cake on a serving plate.

Before serving, drizzle the cake with the apple-ginger glaze. If you do this ahead of time, the glaze will seep into the cake and not be visible. If this is not an issue, feel free to do it ahead.

If you want the visual of the topping and drips down the side, pour the glaze over the cake immediately before serving.

You can also keep it simple and just dust the top of the cake with ¼ cup of powdered sugar (use a sifter or wire sieve).

Mocha Wacky Cake | Pareve

This is a delicious way to use surplus coffee.

For the cake:

1½ cups flour

1 cup sugar

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup coffee

For the glaze:

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoon coffee (cooled)

Heat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a square baking pan, sift the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Make three wells in the mixture; in one pour oil, in another vinegar and place the vanilla in the last. Pour the coffee over the entire mixture and stir it with a fork until just blended.

Bake for 30-40 minutes until done; the toothpick will come out clean or the center will spring back when lightly pressed.

While the cake bakes, make the glaze. Be sure the coffee is cooled or it will “melt” the sugar and the texture will be off. Mix all the ingredients until smooth. If a thicker texture is desired, add more sugar/cocoa.

Glaze the cake: When the cake is completely cool, poke holes in the top with a fork or a chopstick. Pour the glaze over the cake slowly to allow it to absorb and drip down the sides.