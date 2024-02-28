Letters: Playing the Trump Card

Your editorial admonishes Sen. Lindsey Graham for flipping on the Israeli aid package (“What Is Sen. Lindsey Graham Thinking?”, Feb. 29) and accuses him of contorting his policy views to fit with the whim-of-the-day pronouncements of Donald Trump. But is it just Trump dictating the policy?

You again repeat the canard that the compromise border deal failed at the direction of the former president. This, however, is patently false, and merely media spin on the facts. A groundswell of fierce opposition to the compromise had been brewing by conservative-populist forces well before Trump chimed in. Maybe, just maybe, this 300-plus-page deal had some irreconcilable flaws totally unacceptable to reasonable minds on the other side.

The mere fact that Trump is for or against something does not determine its validity on the merits.

Ronald H. Beifeld, Conshohocken