Letters: Archbishop Holiday Greeting, More on the Penn Palestinian Event

Archbishop Sends High Holiday Best Wishes

I write to extend warm greetings and prayerful best wishes as you celebrate the Most Holy Days of the year, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

These days are a time to pray and reflect on the past while looking to the future with joyful hope.

May the Almighty bless you with a fruitful year filled with good health, peace and fulfillment.

Shanah Tovah!

Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, D.D, Archbishop of Philadelphia

Palestinian Festival Article Thoughtful

Kudos to Jarrad Saffren, on the well balanced article on The Palestinian Writes Festival at Penn in the Sept. 14 Jewish Exponent (“Penn Is Hosting a Festival Celebrating Palestinian Culture. Is it Anti-Israel?”).

And kudos as well to Penn Hillel’s Maya Harpaz for not wanting to see the festival shut down, and to Penn for resisting pressure to cancel this event.

Maybe Morton Klein should start to realize that more people, including many Jews like me, might feel negatively about Israel’s cruel and inhumane treatment of Palestinians, as opposed to events that celebrate the Palestinian culture.

Maybe Israel’s cruelty, unwillingness to find solutions, and trends toward right-wing and fundamentalist politics and policies is repulsing many Jews, no less others.

Jeffrey Plaut, Elkins Park

Photo Follies

In the article about the so-called Palestinian cultural event (“Penn Is Hosting a Festival Celebrating Palestinian Culture. Is it Anti-Israel?”, Sept. 14), Israel basher Susan Albulhawa is pictured sweetly with a pet dog. I don’t understand why the Exponent would portray Albulhawa in this way. In the same article, she points out that there is “no middle ground to acceptance of a Zionist colonialist state.”

I say the hell with her.

Zachary Margolies, Philadelphia