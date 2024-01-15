Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza Vandalized

The Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza on Benjamin Franklin Parkway was vandalized early Sunday morning with when a male suspects spray-painted a swastika, CBS 3 reported

“This is a reminder for our public that antisemitism is real in our communities,” Eszter Kutas, the executive director of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation said. “We need the public’s help in making sure these incidents are lessening in our communities.”‘

An unidentified male spray-painted a swastika about 1:30 a.m. on a Verizon Building wall bordering the plaza just west of 16th Street between the parkway and Arch Street, police said. Surveillance footage showed the vandal wearing a black mask and a dark jacket with a bright stripe across the chest and along the arms. An investigation is ongoing

Plaza officials said in a Facebook post that the swastika would be removed as soon as possible.

“Earlier this weekend, a vandal drew a large swastika on the wall at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — a disgusting act of antisemitism that comes amid a staggering spike in anti-Jewish hatred across Philadelphia and the country more broadly,” the post reads.