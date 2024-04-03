Drexel Jewish Center Vandalized

Sometime over spring break, several masked individuals vandalized Drexel University’s Raymond G. Perelman Center for Jewish Life when they removed several letters on a brick marquee backdrop, 6 ABC reported.

The incident was captured on video.

School officials, in part, wrote to Drexel students, “Drexel Public Safety and Philadelphia police are jointly investigating this incident, which was captured on video, as a hate crime, and are determined to apprehend the perpetrators.”

The university said it wouldn’t tolerate antisemitism.

“I want to reassure all Jewish members of our community of our unwavering commitment to everyone’s safety and security. The Perelman Center remains swipe-access only, and Drexel Public Safety will maintain active police and security patrols,” the statement from university President John Fry read.

The building on 34th Street near Arch Street was designed by architect Stanley Saitowitz. it resembles a menorah, CBSnews.com reported.

The Drexel Center for Jewish Life was made possible by a $6 million gift from Perelman, according to Drexel’s website.