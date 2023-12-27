Heart-healthy Plant-based Dishes

I recently visited some relatives who, after a major health scare, adopted a serious heart-healthy diet. They call it the “no-no” diet, which is short for no fat, no salt. It is quite restrictive — 100% plant-based with almost no fat and salt.

It is not merely vegan; vegan dishes contain fats and salt, which is why many of them taste so good. Peanut butter anyone? Coconut? Olive oil? These are all plant-based foods but still contain a whopping dose of fat — not a good idea for someone looking to clear clogged arteries.

I was eager to see these folks but, full disclosure, not entirely enthusiastic about the anticipated catering. I had visions of sneaking off to a deli on the sly.

Well, I was pleasantly surprised.

They have found, tweaked, created and developed many tasty dishes that adhere to their health regimen while still delivering flavor and taste. The lentil Bolognese we had on the first night of the visit was terrific; granted, it did stray from the uber-strict guidance with a bit of olive oil, salt and some chopped walnuts, but those could be eliminated if needed.

I added extra salt to mine and, of course, real or plant-based cheese could be sprinkled as a garnish if desired. We used regular semolina pasta as a base for the sauce, but whole wheat, gluten-free or chickpea pasta also can be used here.

The method of lightly browning the onions, deglazing the pan repeatedly, caramelizing the tomato paste and layering the flavors adds depth to the sauce. The balsamic finish adds a zap of umami, which tricks the palate so you don’t really miss the meat and cheese. We served this with a simple green salad dressed with lemon juice.

For dessert, sorbet, fresh fruit, herbal/mint/cacao “tea” or a small piece of dark chocolate all offer a nice end point to this healthy yet hearty meal.

Lentil Bolognese | Pareve

Serves 6 generously

1½ tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon dried or 2 tablespoons fresh oregano

1 teaspoon dried or 2 tablespoons fresh thyme

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

Generous sprinkling of fresh ground pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more to taste)

5-ounce tube of tomato paste (tube works better but a can is acceptable)

½ cup dry red wine

3 cups unsalted vegetable broth

¼ cup walnuts, crushed finely

1 can (14½ ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 pound pasta

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

A handful of fresh parsley, coarsely chopped

Soak the lentils in water for 30 minutes.

While the lentils soak, chop/prep the other ingredients.

Heat a large pot to medium-high, add the oil and then add the onions with a pinch of salt.

Sauté. Scrape any brown bits in the pan, add a bit of water to deglaze and stir. Repeat this process for about 10 minutes until the onions are light brown.

Add the garlic, thyme, oregano, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Stir and cook for a minute or two. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for a few minutes, allowing it to caramelize and darken a bit. Pour in the red wine and scrape the pan to deglaze. Let it cook for a few minutes to reduce.

Pour in the broth and deglaze the pan again. Add the lentils and walnuts; stir. Bring it to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 20 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and simmer for another 20 minutes until done.

You can keep simmering the sauce to deepen the flavor, but avoid cooking it to the point where the lentils fall apart; they should retain their shape. Taste for seasoning and add salt/pepper if desired. Add the balsamic vinegar.

Cook the pasta to al dente and top it with the sauce, then top it with a handful of fresh parsley.