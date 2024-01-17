Harissa Brings Vegetable Dishes to Center Stage

I recently saw a social media post commenting about how vegetables are often unfairly relegated to side-dish status.

The writer posited that meat, which generally garners top billing, is less interesting than vegetables. The variety of tastes, textures and colors of veggies should earn them a more prominent spot on the plate.

And, of course, I fully recognize the rise in plant-based eating, flexitarianism and other diets that de-emphasize the consumption of animals. But by and large, the answer to “what’s for dinner” is not “steamed broccoli and roasted potatoes.” It’s “turkey meatloaf” and the veggies are an afterthought.

In support of the writer who advanced this appealing notion (and apologies for lack of proper credit; this is the danger of distracted scrolling) I have come up with two vegetable dishes starring my new favorite spice paste, harissa.

Harissa is a spicy North African condiment containing of several types of hot and mild peppers and different spices. Jars can be found in the ethnic section of many supermarkets or specialty food shops.

These dishes, especially when accompanied by a couple of other veggies, rice/couscous or salad, can carry the meal. And for those who must have a salmon fillet or chicken leg to anchor dinner, these are worthy sides.

Roasted Cauliflower With Harissa-Yogurt Sauce | Dairy

Serves 2-4 depending on portion size

This can be made pareve by substituting mayonnaise for yogurt. And if harissa sauce does not appeal, you can use any base you like — baba ghanouj? Guacamole? Ranch dressing? Hummus? Aioli? Cook’s choice!

I used 2% Greek yogurt, but any denomination from nonfat to full fat is fine.

This dish can be served hot, straight from the oven or at room temperature more like a salad.

For the cauliflower:

1 large head cauliflower cut in florets

A few tablespoons of canola or vegetable oil

Generous sprinkles of salt and pepper

For the sauce:

⅔ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 heaping tablespoons harissa (or to taste)

Handful of fresh chopped parsley or cilantro for garnish

Heat your oven to 400 degrees F.

Line a rimmed baking tray with parchment and spread the cauliflower florets in one layer, leaving space around each one to ensure even browning. Sprinkle with oil to lightly coat each piece and sprinkle generally with salt and pepper. Roast the cauliflower in the oven for about 45 minutes until the florets are golden brown.

While the cauliflower roasts, place the yogurt and harissa in a shallow bowl or a platter. Mix well and spread it around the surface of the plate. (The idea is for the florets to sit in the sauce so, when served, each piece has the flavor.)

When the cauliflower is roasted, place it on the platter, spreading out the florets. Top with chopped parsley or cilantro and serve.

Harissa-Roasted String Beans | Pareve

Serves 2-4 depending on portion size

Same comment regarding harissa as above: If you don’t like it, swap it out with something else: hoisin garlic sauce, salsa, mustard, etc.

Not a fan of string beans? Use carrots, asparagus, squash, etc. Just be sure to adjust the cooking time for larger, denser vegetables.

1 pound string beans, stems removed

2 tablespoons oil

Generous sprinkle of salt and pepper

2 teaspoons harissa paste (or to taste)

Heat your oven to 400 degrees F.

Line a rimmed baking tray with parchment and toss the string beans with the oil, harissa, salt and pepper until thoroughly coated. Roast for about 20 minutes until beans are beginning to brown.

Serve hot or at room temperature.