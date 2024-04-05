Barrack Students Feel Earthquake While Being Tested on the Subject

Sixth-grade students at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr were being tested Friday morning on earthquakes when a rare event happened.

“The impact at Barrack was minimal — a mild rumbling for a moment at the beginning of 3rd period — after which we ensured that all people and places on campus were safe,” Head of School Rabbi Marshall Lesack told parents in an email. “Our school day is continuing as usual. In a rare teachable moment of true synchronicity, our 6th grade science students happened to be taking an exam about earthquakes at the precise time it occurred!

“There is a blessing you can say upon experiencing an earthquake:

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה’ אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם שֶׁכֹּחוֹ וּגְבוּרָתוֹ מָלֵא עוֹלָם

Blessed are You, Lord our God, ruler of the universe, whose power and might fill the entire world.”