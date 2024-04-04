Hal Leshner and Becca Fischer Leshner of Philadelphia announce the birth of their son, Emmett Solomon Leshner, born March 11.

Sharing in their happiness are grandparents Phyllis and Howard Fischer of Philadelphia and Marcie Leshner of Plymouth Meeting, along with sister Lena, great-grandfather Irving Fischer, Aunt Farryl Leshner, Aunt Rachel Fischer Carroll, Uncle Mike Carroll and cousins Charlie, Anna and Natalie Carroll.

Emmett Solomon was named in loving memory of his paternal great-grandfather, Edward Trubin, and his paternal great-aunt, Sandy Leshner Hollin.