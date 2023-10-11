All About Arugula

The first time I tried arugula, I was caught off guard by the intensity of its flavor.

Arugula has a peppery, almost bitter taste, which some people crave, while others find it too overpowering. After the shock of my first bite, I loved this quirky cruciferous vegetable with its plentiful vines and round leaves.

Claiming autumn as its own, arugula floods food markets between the end of September and early November. With its delicate dark green leaves, it’s one of the few local produce options in season this deep into fall.

Despite its colloquial names — salad rocket, garden rocket, roquette and colewort — arugula is part of the mustard greens family. It is a cousin of some healthy heavy hitters, such as broccoli, cabbage, kale and cauliflower.

Arugula has valuable nutritional benefits. It is high in beta-carotene, vitamins C and K, and magnesium. Arugula can suppress inflammation, promote bone health, strengthen the immune system and is rich in cancer-fighting antioxidants.

To satisfy less adventurous taste buds, I modulate arugula’s bracing flavor by mixing its leaves into tossed salads. For maximum freshness, I suggest buying bunches of arugula with the roots attached. But making life easier, arugula leaves, minus vines and sand, are now available in boxes.

While arugula enlivens autumn with its bright taste, this veggie is only good in salads. Its leaves lose their glow if you cook them. Fortunately, arugula pairs well with any lettuce, apples and pears, nuts, goat cheese and feta, and onions. Arugula brings a lemon-like zest to October, a month when bland produce, like pumpkins and potatoes, require a surprising jolt.

Arugula Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette | Pareve

Serves 4-6

¼ cup slivered almonds

2 bunches of arugula or 1 (5-ounce) box of arugula leaves

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

½ lemon

⅛ cup olive oil

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt to taste

Place aluminum foil on a toaster oven tray. Arrange the almonds on the foil. Bake at 350 degrees F for 2 minutes, or until the almonds become fragrant and turn a light golden brown. Watch the almonds carefully as they burn easily. Remove them from the oven and bring them to room temperature.

Remove the roots from the arugula and discard. Rinse it under cold water to remove any sand. Dry it on paper towels. Cut off the coarse vines and discard — or use a box of arugula leaves as is.

Place the almonds, arugula, cucumber and carrot into a large salad bowl. Squeeze ⅛ cup of lemon juice into the salad bowl, and use any remaining lemon for another purpose. Add the olive oil. Sprinkle in the garlic powder and salt.

Using salad tossers, toss the salad until the ingredients are well coated with the dressing.

Add more lemon juice, oil and salt, if needed. Toss again. Serve immediately.

Arugula and Romaine Salad | Pareve or dairy

Serves 6-8

1 head romaine lettuce

1 bunch of arugula or half of a 5-ounce box of arugula

1 large apple

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup chopped pecans

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese, optional

⅓ cup of any vinaigrette salad dressing

Cut the romaine leaves from the stem. Cut them into bite-sized pieces. Move them to a large colander and rinse them under cold water. Dry the leaves in a salad spinner or on paper towels.

Remove the roots from the arugula and discard. Rinse the arugula under cold water to remove any sand. Dry them on paper towels. Cut off the coarse vines and discard — or use the ½ box of arugula leaves as is. Place the romaine and arugula in a large salad bowl.

Peel, core and dice the apple. Add the apple to the salad bowl, along with the raisins, pecans, and feta cheese, if using. Toss the vinaigrette into the salad and serve immediately.

Arugula and Curly Lettuce Salad | Pareve or dairy

Serves 6-8

1 head red curly lettuce

1 head green curly lettuce

1 bunch of arugula or half of a 5-ounce box of arugula

3 stalks of celery, cleaned and diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon finely diced red onion

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives

⅓ cup of any vinaigrette salad dressing

Cut the leaves from both heads of curly lettuce from their stems. Cut the leaves into bite-sized pieces. Move them to a large colander and rinse them under cold water. Dry the leaves in a salad spinner or on paper towels.

Remove the roots from the arugula and discard. Rinse the arugula under cold water to remove any sand. Dry it on paper towels. Cut off the coarse vines and discard — or use the ½ box of arugula leaves as is.

Place the curly lettuces and arugula in a large salad bowl. Add the celery, tomatoes, red onion and olives. Drizzle in the vinaigrette and toss the salad. Serve immediately. T