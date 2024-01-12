Zahav Hummus to be Sold in Some Whole Foods Markets

Zahav Foods, a retail offshoot of famed chef Michael Solomonov’s CookNSolo restaurant group, announced that it would begin selling the hummus served at Zahav restaurant at about 150 Whole Food Market locations starting on Jan. 16.

The hummus will be sold in Whole Foods stores in Pennsylvania and the New York and Boston metropolitan areas.

The hummus created by Solomonov and his partner Steve Cook will be sold in 10-ounce contained for $7.99. It features only water, tehina, chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, cumin and garlic and is billed as having more premium tehina than another other brand. It is kosher, gltuen-free and is verified by the Non-GMO Project.

Zahav opened in 2008 and has won multiple accolades over the years.