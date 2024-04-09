Weitzman CEO Gets Threatening Letter

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History received on April 8 a letter threatening CEO Misha Galperin and the building on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall.

The letter referenced the Israel-Hamas War and invoked acts of terror against Jews committed by the Nazis, according to the museum.

“This letter is antisemitism, plain and simple,” Galperin said in a statement. “We condemn it and will not let it interfere with our good work, which fights antisemitism, bigotry, and hate through education and experiences that preserve, explore, and celebrate the history of Jews in America. While our security remains robust and our Museum is safe, we expect our community — Jewish and not — to stand with us in opposition to threats and violence against Jews and Jewish institutions.

The letter is the third antisemitic act directed at The Weitzman since then the war began on Oct. 7, the museum said. The OY/YO sculpture in front of the museum was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti and a poster of the Israeli hostages in Gaza was defaced twice.

The museum has contacted police and is cooperating in the investigation.