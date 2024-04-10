Visit to Israel Poignant, Instructive

Rabbi Ira Budow

During my tenure at Abrams Hebrew Academy, I’ve led trips to Israel since 1999, accompanying students and, more recently, adults. This year, our mission was particularly poignant as we embarked with 17 courageous individuals to witness firsthand the aftermath of the tragic events of Oct. 7.

I bore witness to the devastation wrought by senseless violence. Meeting with Ambassador Danny Ayalon shed light on the complexities of the situation in Israel, highlighting the challenges faced by its people. A visit to Magen David Adom underscored Israel’s resilience in maintaining a robust blood supply despite ongoing adversity.

One story that deeply affected me was the account of a 9-year-old from a kibbutz who endured the horrific experience of witnessing his parents being killed before his eyes. Huddled in a closet for 10 hours, he was guided to safety by a compassionate dispatcher. Though physically rescued, the emotional scars on the child serve as a stark reminder of the lasting trauma inflicted by such atrocities.

During my visit to Israel, I had the opportunity to explore the Yad Vashem Holocaust Center. To my astonishment, the halls were empty. Our guide expressed gratitude for our group’s presence, revealing that only six groups had visited since Oct. 7. Among them, we were the sole Jewish group, and the remaining five were Christian visitors. This reminds me of the period of the Intifada in 2003 when tourism to Israel plummeted. It’s crucial to acknowledge that tourism from the U.S. is at an unprecedented low.

Reflecting on our safe journey, we must continue prioritizing visits to Israel under secure conditions, as we did. We must unite as a community to amplify Israel’s struggles and ensure the world hears its story. Every member of the U.S. Jewry has a role to play in this endeavor.

It is essential to recognize the actual perpetrators of these horrors. Hamas’ ruthless actions have resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives and the taking of hostages, yet Israel unjustly bears the brunt of international criticism. Perhaps if the world witnessed firsthand the destruction wrought by Hamas upon peaceful villages, perceptions would shift.

Consider this: If the United States were subject to invasion, with lives lost and citizens held captive, justice would be swift and unwavering. Similarly, Israel, a nation that did not provoke this conflict, has every right to defend itself against such evil forces. Am Yisroel Chai — the people of Israel live on, resilient in the face of adversity.

Join us at Abrams Hebrew Academy on May 5 at 7 p.m. for an evening of support for Israel. We will commemorate and explore the connection between Yom HaShoah and the present.

Lt. Col. Shlomi Meir will speak about the Iron Swords War, the intelligence leading up to the outbreak of the war and his personal story. Everyone is welcome to attend, and light refreshments will be served.

What can we do in the United States? Come and be a part of this event.

Rabbi Ira Budow is the director of Abrams Hebrew Academy in Yardley.