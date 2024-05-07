Freed Israeli Hostage to Leave Hospital After Five Months

Some five months after being freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Elma Avraham is set to be released from hospital, Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center announced on Tuesday.

Avraham, who celebrated her 85th birthday during her hospitalization, will go home on Wednesday following a press conference that will include statements by family representatives and medical staff.

Avraham, who has complex health issues, was taken hostage from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct. 7. Although in generally good health when captured, she deteriorated in captivity.

Released on Nov. 26 as part of a weeklong ceasefire deal with Hamas, Avraham was airlifted to Soroka in serious condition, with a pulse of 40 and a body temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

“They held her in terrible conditions,” daughter Tali Amano told reporters outside the hospital at the time, noting that her mother was released from Gaza mere “hours before we would have lost her.”

“My mother didn’t need to return this way and I have no idea how she will make it through these days,” added Amano.

Following Avraham’s release, the Red Cross was accused of denying her medicine. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari charged, “She was denied life-saving medications. She was not visited by the Red Cross.”

An estimated 132 hostages remain in Gaza, 129 of whom were among the 252 kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of 34 of the 129.