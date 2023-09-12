There’s a Monument to the Nazi SS in an Elkins Park Cemetery. Jewish Groups Want it Removed

The Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Cemetery sits at 438 Cedar Road in Elkins Park. Like at most cemeteries in the Philadelphia area, you can drive in on a narrow road, park your car on the pavement or a patch of grass and walk up to almost any stone.

But there is one monument near the back, to the left and standing in front of trees that has a “Please Keep Off” sign dangling from the chain surrounding it. And it’s this stone that is a commemoration of Ukrainian soldiers who fought with the Nazi Schutzstaffel (SS) during World War II.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, the ADL’s Philadelphia office and the American Jewish Committee are calling for its removal. The Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia is listening. Those groups plan to meet to discuss the issue, according to their leaders.

The Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy is the association for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the eastern United States. The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, based in Philadelphia, is a member of the archeparchy and the owner of the cemetery site.

Taking down the monument is important for two reasons, according to Jason Holtzman, the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council within the Jewish Federation.

“No. 1, it will be one less Nazi memorial in the world,” Holtzman said. “No. 2, it will show that the archeparchy doesn’t stand with this SS unit.”

“The Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia values its relationship with the Jewish community and intends to address the issues at hand with the depth and seriousness that they deserve,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak said in an emailed statement. “We plan to engage in an open, scholarly and compassionate dialogue with the organizations that have contacted us regarding this matter to find an acceptable solution.”

“1943-1945,” the stone reads in the middle. “In Memory of Ukrainian Soldiers,” it says at the bottom. In between the years is a shield with a lion and crowns inside. It’s the symbol for the Ukrainian unit, SS Galichina, in the SS. It’s also a sign of hate, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The same symbol is engraved into the stones of many veterans of the unit who are buried behind the memorial.

The monument was erected in 1993, according to Moss Robeson, who reports on Ukrainian nationalist groups. It stood unnoticed until Robeson tweeted a picture of a Ukrainian far-right leader posing alongside it in May. Then in August, The Forward added the stone to its global list of Nazi monuments. In September, The Philadelphia Inquirer spread the story to a local audience.

Veterans’ groups built the stone to “celebrate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the unit,” according to the Inquirer article. They did not need approval or supervision from the archeparchy, according to an association spokeswoman. “Volunteers and conscripts from Nazi-occupied Ukraine” were part of the unit. Many came from a region called Galicia, now part of modern-day Poland and western Ukraine.

Since the soldiers decided to fight Adolf Hitler’s war against the Soviet Union, some saw Nazi collaboration “as a means toward establishing an independent Ukrainian state.” And after the war, “8,000 soldiers from the division were allowed to emigrate.” Many ended up in Philadelphia.

The argument that these SS soldiers were freedom fighters does not stand, according to Holtzman and Andrew Goretsky, the regional director of ADL Philadelphia.

“It was an SS unit,” Holtzman said.

“Any monument dedicated to a Nazi or Nazi-adjacent group needs to be removed and replaced,” Goretsky added.

Holtzman said the Jewish groups wanted to be sensitive about an issue relating to Ukrainian independence given the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. But he also mentioned that Ukraine’s Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has condemned marches in Ukraine celebrating “this exact unit.”

“I would think that the archeparchy would want to follow under the same leadership to show that there’s no tolerance for Nazis or Nazism,” Holtzman said.

