Tessa Rose Steinberg

Tessa will be called to the Torah as a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Congregation Beth Emeth. She is currently a 7th grader in the International Baccalaureate Program at Talley Middle School where she is a member of the Art Club. In the summer, she attends Pinemere Camp. Tessa enjoys reading fantasy books, learning about history, watching anime, doing art, anything sweet, making friends, and helping others. For her Mitzvah project, Tessa is raising awareness about mental health

Tessa is the daughter of Jennifer Steinberg and Mitchell Steinberg and younger sister of Dylan Steinberg. Her grandparents are Lois and Shelly Steinberg and Janice and David Grackin.