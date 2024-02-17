Ilan Jacob Slomich

Ilan will be called to the Torah as a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Congregation Beth Shalom. He is a 7th grade distinguished honor roll student at Garnet Valley Middle School. Ilan is a passionate tennis player and plays basketball for BYC. Ilan loves to read, especially the Harry Potter series. He loves hanging out with friends and playing with his dog, Tova. Ilan especially loves spending the summer with his friends at Camp Ramah.

For his mitzvah project, Ilan has been an Ozrim (teaching assistant) at CBS Hebrew school . He assists in Hebrew learning, arts and crafts and stories. He helps to lead small group activities, and distributes lesson materials and snacks. Additionally, he is raising money on behalf of the Friends of the IDF.

Ilan is the son of Hope and Joshua Slomich, and younger brother to Benjamin Slomich. His proud grandparents are Lois and Jay Steinberg and Joyce and Michael Slomich.