Taking A Bat Mitzvah Project to New Levels

Maddie Rosenfeld Creates ‘Project Level the Field’ to Bring Soccer to Israeli Girls

Selecting a mitzvah project can be a daunting task for any teenager preparing for their bar or bat mitzvah. But Madison (Maddie) Rosenfeld found it to be a simple one — soccer.

“I want to help provide Jewish girls around the world the same opportunities I have had to learn and grow through playing team sports, free of fear and worry,” Rosenfeld said.

With the help of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, Rosenfeld was able to create a project that seamlessly connected her interests and values into an endeavor that paved the way for a philanthropic journey and large-scale impact.

Her project: bringing girls’ soccer to Netivot and Sdot Negev in Israel, the Jewish Federation’s partnership regions that border Gaza and have been subject to attacks throughout the years.

More than four years later, Rosenfeld’s “Project Level the Field” created the first-ever Netivim Girls’ Soccer Club for ages 7 to 12.

Beyond her love of soccer, Rosenfeld was inspired to pursue this project after coming across photos of her father in Israel during the Jewish Federation’s Men’s Mission in 2019.

Two photos struck a chord with Rosenfeld: one of her father outside an Iron Dome missile site and one at a nearby playground supported by the Jewish Federation. According to Rosenfeld, the photos demonstrated a sharp contrast of life in Netivot, illuminating the constant danger other girls her age face daily in Israel — a reality that has been heightened since Hamas’ massacre in Israel on Oct. 7.

“I am so proud of Maddie and her sister Blake, who will expand this work for her Bat Mitzvah project,” father Carl Rosenfeld said. “Having two smart, athletic and beautiful daughters, we know that nothing limits girls’ empowerment except for the limitations that we, as a society, wrongfully impose. My wife, Abbey, and I knew we needed to give our full support to make Maddie’s dream a reality.”

In supporting his daughter’s ambitions, he created a Donor Advised Fund — a tax-effective and consolidated place to hold and distribute charitable giving — through the Jewish Federation.

“We felt that the use of a DAF to support ‘Project Level the Field’ not only allowed Maddie to achieve her initial goal but will also allow her project to create charitable impact for many years to come,” explained Carl Rosenfeld, a CPA and wealth adviser. “Our family, friends and others have been inspired by Maddie’s project and have contributed to our DAF to invest in this important work.”

By creating a DAF through the Jewish Federation, the organization offers personalized service coupled with knowledge of Jewish programs, projects and organizations with a competitive fee structure — fees that support the Jewish Federation’s work to care for those in need, combat antisemitism and global crisis, and strengthen Jewish identity.

“We work with individuals and families, such as the Rosenfeld family, and help them achieve their philanthropic goals in a smart, tax-effective and impactful way,” said Jewish Federation Director of Planned Giving and Endowments Jennifer Brier. “Anyone — regardless of age, background or financial situation — has an opportunity to make a difference for a better world through a planned gift, and we are here to help you along the way.”

Amid war, “Project Level the Field” has taken on additional importance for the impacted girls in the south of Israel.

“Once we get beyond the destruction and devastation of this war in Israel, we need to do all we can to reinstate a normal life for these families. Playing alongside friends on a team and enjoying all the wonderful things that come with sports may just be what the children need,” Carl Rosenfeld said. “It can be an escape from the stress and worry of war. It is such a little thing to give a small opportunity of respite to a young girl. But, if we don’t do it, who will?”

Taking the torch from her older sister, Blake Rosenfeld is growing the project into its next phase to include other sports and more opportunities for Israeli girls to feel a small sense of normalcy.

“Playing on a team is so much fun and it allows you to just be a girl,” said Blake, who will have her bat mitzvah this coming September. “I don’t want anyone to be scared or have to worry. I want to give back and provide more sport options, so other Jewish girls can just enjoy playing and learning.”

Carl and Abbey Rosenfeld hope to continue strengthening their children’s Jewish identities and values, such as tzedakah (charitable giving), and reinforcing their unbreakable bonds with Israel along the way.

“Letting Maddie and Blake express their feelings, their passions and goals is incredible,” Abbey Rosenfeld said. “Yes, we helped frame the foundation through creating the DAF, but the passion and vision were all them.”