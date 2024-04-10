Aging with Dignity: Jewish Federation Grantee Supports Holocaust Survivors in Israel

After undergoing essential hip surgery that left Holocaust survivor Vyacheslav — last name withheld for anonymity — wheelchair-bound, the 89-year-old man struggled with new mobility limitations within his own bathroom.

That was until he received free home repairs for mobility accommodation from Latet Israeli Humanitarian Aid, a grantee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Vyacheslav’s bathroom renovation was one of 480 critical home repairs that Latet volunteers completed for Holocaust survivors in 2023.

For Holocaust survivors like Vyacheslav, who face economic hardships disrupting their quality of life, Latet is a crucial beacon of hope. Of the estimated 147,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel, one in three live under the poverty line, according to the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority.

Latet works to solve this economic disparity through its Aid for Life program, which provides Holocaust survivors with the necessary resources — such as food, home repairs and social services — to age with dignity.

“Our goal is not only to assist with the physical health of survivors but also to help them feel comfortable, social and fulfilled in their final years,” said Director of the Aid For Life Program Shir Cohen of Latet, an organization that also serves as the largest food bank in Israel.

The Jewish Federation has been a longtime partner of Latet, providing funding for the Israel-based organization’s overall mission and, specifically, its Aid for Life program. Last year, the Jewish Federation awarded $150,000 to Latet. Among its lifesaving work, this funding enabled Latet to provide 1,500 Holocaust survivors with bimonthly food boxes and hygiene products in 2023. It also supported the organization’s ability to provide emergency funds for unforeseen and urgent needs — including in-home social support and essential home repairs.

“Thanks to our devoted partnership with the Jewish Federation, Latet is able to dedicate our resources to aiding Holocaust survivors nationwide,” Latet founder and President Gilles Darmon said. “In the past few years, we have expanded our assistance in serving survivors, including enhancing the nutritional value of our aid by incorporating fresh produce and protein into our packages, and increasing our partner NGOs and distribution centers around the country.”

Supporting agencies like Latet is paramount to the Jewish Federation’s commitment to caring for Holocaust survivors.

“The Jewish Federation’s support of organizations like Latet are one of the ways in which we keep our solemn promise to never forget the atrocities of the past and to be there for those who survived,” said Director of Israel and Global Operations Talia (Tali) Lidar of the Jewish Federation. “In Israel, it is more important than ever that we ensure that the needs of Holocaust survivors and those in need are addressed during this ongoing crisis.”

Since the Oct. 7 massacre, Latet has distributed 12,400 additional food, hygiene boxes and essential winter kits to more than 2,000 Holocaust survivors not previously enrolled in its program.

“This sad reality emphasizes the importance of helping survivors at the highest capacity in the remaining time that is left with them,” said Cohen, who noted that an estimated 40 Holocaust survivors die every day.

***

As Yom HaShoah — Holocaust Remembrance Day — approaches the evening of May 5 through May 6, the Jewish Federation reaffirms its year-round commitment to supporting Holocaust survivors in Greater Philadelphia, Israel and elsewhere around the world. You can support this work by making a gift at jewishphilly.org/donate. You can also join the 60th Annual Philadelphia Holocaust Memorial Ceremony on May 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza by registering at jewishphilly.org/remember.