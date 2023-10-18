State House, Senate Unanimously Pass Resolutions Supporting Israel, Condemning Hamas

Both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Senate unanimously approved resolutions supporting Israel and condemning the recent Hamas attacks on Oct. 17.

And Gov. Josh Shapiro held at press conference the following day in support of the resolutions.

The Senate resolution was sponsored by Sens. Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Judy Schwank (D-11). A separate resolution by Sen Doug Mastriano (R-33) also passed unanimously.

“We cannot be silent,” Santarsiero said. “We must call out the barbarous terrorist attack by Hamas. The loss of life of more than 1,000 Israelis, the kidnapping of 200 innocent civilians, and the wounding of thousands more must be condemned. I thank my colleagues in the Senate for joining Senator Schwank and me in this strong renunciation of the terrorist organization Hamas and in showing support for the Israeli people.”

The House version was introduced by Rep. Dan Frankel (D-23).

“The Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition wishes to thank the Pennsylvania Senate and House for their strong and unanimous stance in support of Israel and against terror” said Jonathan Scott Goldman, the coalition’s chairman. “The recent horrific terrorist acts against Israel by Hamas cannot be ignored –it is imperative that Israel defend itself and fight for its safety and security.”