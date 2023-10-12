Philadelphia City Council Introduces Resolution Condemning Hamas Attacks

Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (Second District) and Mike Driscoll (Sixth District) introduced a resolution on Oct. 12 condemning the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and calling for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The resolution, which will be voted upon on Oct. 19, has the support of the remainder of council, as all have members have signed on as co-sponsors.

“The images that the whole world has been seeing since Oc. 7 have been sickening to watch,” Johnson said. “Thousands of people have been killed and wounded on both sides of this conflict and the scars of the trauma they have suffered will last a lifetime. Hamas has committed an act of terrorism and Israel has every right to defend itself and respond to this attack. Violence and terrorism can never be justified as a means to achieve political goals. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable paths towards lasting peace and stability.”

The resolution reads as following:

RESOLUTION #230706

Condemning the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and calling for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

WHEREAS This Council of the City of Philadelphia unequivocally condemns the attacks by Hamas and any harm that falls upon innocent civilians in Israel, in Palestine, and in the occupied territories. This body is committed to promoting peace, justice, and security for all people, regardless of their nationality or religion; and

WHEREAS, Just before 7:00 a.m. local time, a rocket attack perpetrated by the terrorist organization, Hamas, began to hit major cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Within the hour, Hamas fighters poured into Israeli territory. They ferociously targeted civilians, kidnapping, killing, and leaving a trail of terror. To date, thousands on both sides have been either killed or wounded; and

WHEREAS, The Hamas attacks have targeted both Israeli Jews and Arabs, undermining the peaceful coexistence and harmony that must undergird any resolution to the ongoing political conflict; and

WHEREAS, Violence and terrorism can never be justified as means to achieve political goals. Dialogue, negotiation, and peaceful resolutions are the only viable paths towards lasting peace and stability; and

WHEREAS, The Council recognizes the importance of supporting the State of Israel, a democratic nation that shares our values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, in its efforts to protect its citizens from acts of terrorism and ensure their safety and security; and

WHEREAS The Council acknowledges the suffering and loss experienced by innocent Palestinians in the ongoing conflict, and believes that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a negotiated settlement that respects the rights and national aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians; and

WHEREAS The Council affirms the inalienable human rights enshrined in our nation’s constitution. It strongly believes that by ensuring these rights for all, a peaceful and just resolution to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict can be achieved; now, therefore be it

RESOLVED, The Council of the City of Philadelphia hereby condemns the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and calls for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.