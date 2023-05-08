Miso-Veggie Roasted Fish

This recipe is simple to make, but the flavors are complex and sophisticated. The miso is just a bit off the traditional beaten path as a coating and sautéing it with scallions, ginger, and soy delivers a unique dish that is fairly foolproof.

My go-to fish cooking method — “coating” or “insulating” it — plays the dual role of infusing flavor and ensuring that the fish doesn’t dry out. It also sort of delivers an additional side because the coating essentially functions as a small vegetable dish.

I recommend salmon, bass, grouper, cod, fluke, snapper or tilapia for this. Full disclosure: I made it with halibut, and the fish was overwhelmed by the robust flavors of the topping.

The miso and soy are high in sodium; if this is a concern, use less of each and add a bit more water.

Serves 2

2 fish fillets

2 teaspoons canola or vegetable oil (separated)

1½ tablespoons miso (I used white, but any type is fine)

2 carrots, grated

2 scallions, white and green parts, chopped

1 tablespoon grated ginger (from a knob a bit smaller than 1 inch)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Hot sauce, if desired

A few tablespoons water

Place a teaspoon of oil in a small baking dish, such as a glass pie plate, and coat the bottom. Add the fish and set it aside.

Heat your oven to 300 degrees F.

In a small skillet, heat the remaining teaspoon of oil, and sauté the scallion, ginger and carrot. Add the miso, soy and hot sauce, if using. Stir. Add water as needed to distribute the miso and sauce ingredients. Cook for about 5 minutes. Evenly divide the carrot mixture over the two fillets, covering them on top and the sides.

Bake the fish for about 20 minutes depending upon its thickness; the fish is done when it flakes easily and is opaque throughout.