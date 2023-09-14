Letters: Yad LaKashish a Special Place

Thank you so much for the beautiful article by Judith Segaloff about Yad LaKashish — Jerusalem’s amazing shelter workshop for the handicap and elderly (“Finding Jerusalem”s Needy Elderly Find Work, Meaning and Sustenance,” Aug. 31).

I have been involved with them and watching their incredible progress and contribution to society since the days of their founder — the blessed Myriam Mendilow. Under the current leadership of Reilly Schwartz-Zur, Yad LaKashish is blossoming even further. I would encourage all who travel to Israel to visit this amazing place in the heart of Jerusalem — very accessible. I would encourage you to purchase their beautiful and enduring art and ritual pieces.

One of the key points of Lifeline’s success is the connection between the people who come there as workers and young people who come to visit or people outside of Israel, who find their mission so fascinating. We in Philadelphia have been blessed with the good works of the likes of Violet Razeitlin, who carries some merchandise from Lifeline in her home. We have it available for you in the Philadelphia area.

Gary Charlestein, Plymouth Meeting