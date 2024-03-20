Letters: Tough Love

In your editorial “Dueling ‘Red Lines’” (March 14), you suggest that President Biden is pressuring Israel to soften the blow in Gaza merely because the president himself is feeling pressure from progressive and younger voters. Isn’t it possible, though, that the president — a man consumed by decency — is feeling pressured not just by political expediency, but also by his conscience and his sense of humanity?

And, contrary to your suggestion that this pressure by Biden constitutes a softening of his historic support for Israel, isn’t it possible that acting in the interest of humanity can be fully consistent with acting in Israel’s best interest, too? Your editorial (like so much of the writing surrounding the tragedy of the Middle East) suggests it’s a zero-sum game — one is either pro-Israel or pro-Palestinian, and one can’t be both. But isn’t it possible that it’s in Israel’s interest not to perpetuate an even greater human catastrophe in Gaza?

Sometimes it takes some tough love from a caring, older friend to knock some sense into a wayward soul, understandably blinded by trauma.

Richie Feder, Mount Airy