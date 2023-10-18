Letters: Sense of Decency?

Predictably, while the Jewish and Israeli communities mourn the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis, primarily civilians but also military (“Jewish Community Rallies in Support of Israel,” Oct. 12), the “usual suspects” on the far-left fringe of the Jewish community march forth to blame and denounce Israel, apologize for Hamas and mistakenly reckon this terrorist assault as a “moment of liberation and decolonization” for Palestinians.

Jewish law teaches one ought not try to comfort mourners while their dead lie before them. Jewish law did not think it necessary to say not to afflict mourners while their dead lie before them by blaming them and valorizing those who murdered their loved ones — because who could imagine a Jew doing that to another Jew in a moment of bereavement?

One is reminded of Joseph Welch’s 1954 indictment of Sen. Joseph McCarthy: “Until this moment … I think I never gauged your cruelty or recklessness … Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

The same question might be asked of those Jews who have chosen this most tragic moment to add pain to the unbearable sorrow that the families of 1,200 Israeli Jews are being asked to endure by aligning with and defending the terrorism of Hamas: At long last, have you left no sense of decency?

Rabbi Richard Hirsh, Bryn Mawr