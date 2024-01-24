Letters: Mistaken Cause of Antisemitism

Jonathan Tobin makes some excellent points in his op-ed, “Don’t Look Away From the Primary Cause of an Epidemic of Antisemitism” (Jan. 10).

Unfortunately, what would be an otherwise compelling article falls terribly short when it claims that the cause of antisemitism in the United States is the “pervasive influence of intersectional and critical race theory teachings, coupled with diversity, equity, and inclusion.” This echoes the Exponent’s Nov. 2 groundless op-ed titled “The Myth of Intersectionality.”

I don’t understand why the Exponent keeps rehashing this hackneyed and wholly unfounded claim that justice for Black people means discrimination against white people. And how can you deny what critical race theory and intersectionality attempt to expose? How can you dispute the well-documented statistical analyses and sociological data points that firmly establish things such as racial disparities in police killings, inequitable health outcomes for people of color and the devaluing of homes in Black neighborhoods?

Anti-racism is not the cause of antisemitism. And to continuously claim so, as this publication seems to do, risks alienating a strong group of pro-Israel anti-racists at a time when the Jewish people need all the friends they can get.

Dara Lovitz Van Naarden, Bala Cynwyd