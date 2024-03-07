Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia Reaffirms Belief in Oct. 7 Victims of Gender-Based Violence During Women’s History Month

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia reiterates the need to show the survivors and victims of Hamas’ rape and gender-based violence following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel that the international community believes them.

During Women’s History Month, a month devoted to recognizing and honoring women’s accomplishments, we must acknowledge human rights groups’ inaction in response to this violence and to the ongoing rape we fear the remaining women hostages are enduring.

On March 4, nearly five months after Oct. 7, a United Nations team finally released a report confirming what we had known all along — on and after Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists committed unspeakable acts of sexual violence against Israeli women, men, and children. However, the report noted that investigators were not able to verify all reported incidents of sexual violence due to the “lack of public trust and confidence in national and international institutions, including the UN.”

Due to the UN’s lack of action and urgency in documenting these reports of sexual violence, it is not surprising that survivors and witnesses would be hesitant to trust the UN.

Remaining silent or minimizing the systematic and deliberate gender and sexual-based violence that Hamas committed will only stain the legacy of this month and undermine its efforts to uplift women. To fight back against this narrative, we must work to ensure that Hamas’ war crimes against women are prosecuted to the full extent of international law.

On Feb. 14, the House of Representatives voted unanimously, with one “present” vote, to condemn Hamas terrorists for rape and sexual violence on and since Oct. 7. We thank each representative who voted “yes” for loudly and clearly calling out these crimes as weapons of war and reaffirming the U.S. government’s support for independent, impartial investigations of the sexual violence committed by Hamas.

While this is an important step in the right direction before Women’s History Month, believing and supporting women should not be reserved for just one month of the year – it must be a continuous effort.

On Feb. 13, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Women of Vision group announced a special one-time grant of $30,000 to support the Civil Commission of Oct. 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children. The commission, chaired by University of Pennsylvania alumna Cochav Elkayam Levy, is focused on collecting and documenting evidence of these war crimes to support advocacy and action on behalf of survivors and victims and supporting the establishment of international tribunals to combat misinformation and denial.

This work is a continuation of Women of Vision’s commitment to advance the lives of self-identifying Jewish women and girls across generations and geographic boundaries through strategic grantmaking, advocacy and educational programs leading to social change and social justice. Since 2001, Women of Vision has awarded more than $1.6 million to organizations in Greater Philadelphia and Israel focused on social change and justice.

In addition, following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has raised more than $15.5 million through its Philly Stands With Israel Emergency Fund to support Israel’s urgent humanitarian needs and recovery efforts, including organizations that work to empower women and address trauma. As part of its 2023 Annual Campaign, a portion of the Jewish Federation’s $61 million investment in the Jewish community in Greater Philadelphia, Israel and overseas included grants to organizations that care for and empower women and girls.

We know that the process to get justice for these victims will not happen overnight. However, we must continue to speak out about the systematic and deliberate gender and sexual-based violence that Hamas committed.

On this International Women’s Day, we ask you to continue to be vocal on this issue to show that you stand with all women and to hold human rights organizations accountable for their inaction on this issue.

To get involved, call your representatives to remind them of the importance of believing women. You can find your representative and learn about other ways to advocate for the Jewish people locally and in Israel by visiting .

We pray for a full recovery, both physically and mentally, for the survivors of these brutal attacks and the swift return of all the remaining hostages still being held in Gaza.