Jewish Federation Issues Statement Following Hamas Attack in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is mobilizing an Emergency Response Campaign to support the people and state of Israel in response to the attacks launched by Hamas early Saturday morning, while Israelis were celebrating the holidays and Shabbat.

Hamas is reported to have fired over 2,500 rockets at cities throughout Israel, while Palestinian terrorists simultaneously infiltrated communities in the south by land, sea, and air. These attacks have reportedly killed at least 40 Israelis and wounded nearly 800 more. There are also reports that numerous Israeli citizens and soldiers have been captured by Hamas terrorists and may have been taken back to Gaza.

We, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, are deeply saddened and outraged by the surprise attack on the state of Israel by Hamas terrorists. Our hearts go out to the people of Israel who face an unprecedented assault on their safety and well-being.

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s confirmation that Israel is at war, coupled with the ongoing violence in various population centers across southern Israel, is cause for grave concern. The breach of the Gaza barrier, the indiscriminate firing of rockets and the tragic loss of lives are all distressing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this challenging time.

We unequivocally condemn these acts of violence and terror against the state of Israel. The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians and using human shields by Hamas is unacceptable and must be condemned by the international community, especially as Israel works to defend itself against these attacks.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Israel and express our unwavering support for their right to defend themselves against these heinous attacks.

We hope Jewish communities worldwide will join us in calling for unity in the face of this crisis and that the international community will mobilize against terrorism and work towards a peaceful resolution in the region.

As we come together to support the people of Israel, we also extend our gratitude to the Israel Defense Forces for their efforts to protect Israeli citizens and restore security to the region. We pray for a swift resolution to this crisis and a full restoration of security in the state of Israel.

May the people of Israel find strength and comfort during this difficult time.