Nicole (née Kent) and Douglas Rosenberg of Collegeville announce the birth of their son Isaac Baxter Rosenberg on Feb. 23.

Sharing in their happiness are grandparents Lisa and Robert Kent of Eagleville, Robert Rosenberg of King of Prussia, and Julia Rosenberg and Douglas Miracle of Phoenixville.

Isaac Baxter is named in loving memory of his paternal great-great-grandfather Isadore H. Krekstein and his paternal great-grandmother Barbara Rosenberg.