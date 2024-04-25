Adath Israel Meets the Needs of a New Generation of Congregants

Leslie Feldman

In recent years, synagogues have witnessed a shift in demographics as younger generations bring new perspectives and priorities to their religious practice.

Traditional forms of synagogue engagement may not resonate as strongly with younger generations, who often seek meaningful connections and community involvement that align with their values and lifestyles.

For Adath Israel in Merion, welcoming a new generation of families joining the congregation is a blessing.

“These families have positioned our synagogue as a focal point of their lives,” Rabbi Eric Yanoff said. “They have a wide range of family structures, backgrounds, multiple faiths and approaches to their Judaism and find themselves drawn together here.”

The synagogue is embracing diversity and inclusivity by offering programming that reflects the varied interests and backgrounds of its members. This may include interfaith initiatives and cultural events that celebrate Jewish heritage in all its forms.

The synagogue’s volunteer-led “Mini-Minyan” has a core of families with its youngest congregants. This, coupled with the Makom Religious School meeting weekly on Shabbat morning and a growing day school representation, makes for an intergenerational Shabbat morning.

“I often gauge our attendance by kiddush, counting the number of kids-only tables with parents hovering around the children, chatting nearby as the kids eat lunch together,” Yanoff said. “It is quite common to have six tables, plus clusters of younger kids who prefer to eat picnic-style on the floor.”

For congregant Danielle Selber, a feature that distinguishes Adath Israel from other synagogues is its Saturday Hebrew school.

“Because of Hebrew school, the regular service and the kid’s service and kiddush lunch, the whole building is busy and filled to the brim with people of every generation,” she said. “It is definitely not the empty echoing hallways kind of synagogue people picture when they worry about the future of American Jewish life.”

Other programs that attract congregants include the Purim celebration, Friday evening Kabbalat Shabbat and Men’s Club events throughout the year.

“Our Men’s Club attracts long-time congregants as well as newer ones, all coming together for learning, socializing and fellowship,” Yanoff said. “Our board leadership also reflects this diversity of age, background, tenure of membership and interest/connection to Judaism.”

Congregant Joel Muderick added, “As young people change and grow their family, the shul plays a beautiful role in growing with them. It brings together people who are at similar stages of life who are looking for new and creative outlets to explore. Surrounding families with traditions, spirituality and a social atmosphere in a welcoming environment, it provides shared experiences that bring people together in a unique and enduring way.”

The Mudericks’ 9-year-old recently participated in Yanoff’s pilot of a kid-centered art program on how to relate to God.

“As a parent, it was a total gift to have dedicated space to approach that huge topic in a guided, thoughtful space, Joel’s wife Lisa said. “That is the kind of experimental, cerebral approach that we have come to recognize as Adath Israel’s signature. … They are not afraid to touch the big rails of Jewish life like Israel, God and identity; in fact, they embrace them.”

“At its core, a synagogue is a vehicle for Jewish continuity across generations,” Yanoff said. “Especially in these fraught times, people see this need now more than ever. They are eager to invest time, caring, emotional bandwidth and more into this priority. The synagogue benefits, they benefit and we grow together.”

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.