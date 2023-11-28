Hamas Releases 11 More Israeli Hostages, Mostly Children, as Truce Set to Extend

Ron Kampeas

Hamas released 11 Israeli hostages, the last of four groups it agreed to free last week and an indication of how difficult it may be for Israel to secure the freedom of the rest of the hostages held by terror groups in Gaza.

Hamas has so far freed 51 Israeli hostages, nearly all of them women and children. The 11 hostages released on Monday belong to five separate families, each of which is returning to Israel without their husband or father. All five men are still being held hostage in Gaza along with more than 150 other Israelis who were taken captive in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire that began on Friday to secure the hostages’ release, and on Monday, the Biden administration announced that the truce would last at least another two days, which means that Hamas has agreed to free another 20 Israeli women and children. But there is no agreement yet on when men will be released, and Israel has vowed to resume its war in Gaza after the truce ends, with the aim of deposing Hamas.

In addition to the ceasefire, Israel has agreed to release three Palestinian prisoners — also women and minors — in exchange for each hostage. Israel has also increased the entrance of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as a condition of the deal with Hamas.

President Joe Biden, who has resisted calls to pressure Israel into a long-term ceasefire, said he wants more time to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

“The United States has led the humanitarian response into Gaza—building on years of work as the largest funder of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” he said Monday in a statement. “We are taking full advantage of the pause in fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid moving into Gaza, and we will continue our efforts to build a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people.”

The 11 hostages released Monday were from Nir Oz, a kibbutz that was among the communities hardest hit in the Oct. 7 attack. They include: