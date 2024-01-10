Episode 09: West Philadelphia Rabbi Alissa Wise Continues to Speak Out Against Israel

Rabbi Alissa Wise spoke at the Palestinian Day of Solidarity on the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps on Nov. 29. The West Philadelphia-based organizer has been an activist for the Palestinian cause for more than two decades. Currently, she is serving as lead organizer of Rabbis for Ceasefire, a group of Jewish spiritual leaders who oppose the war between Israel and Hamas.

At her speech on Nov. 29, Rabbi Wise expressed two bold stances: Zionism was a political movement separate from the Jewish religion and the lesson of the Holocaust was not that Jews needed their own state. She came on The Jewish Exponent Podcast to discuss those stances.