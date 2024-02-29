Celebrate Purim in Your Neighborhood

The smell of hamantaschen, the parade of costumes and the sound of groggers swirling in the air — that’s right, Purim is almost here.

This year, it is more important than ever to come together as a community and celebrate the Book of Esther and its message about the resilience and survival of the Jewish people. Beginning the evening of Saturday, March 23 through Sunday, March 24, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Kehillot (neighborhood groups) and NextGen (young adult group) have a number of opportunities for Greater Philadelphia to commemorate this Jewish holiday.

“Purim celebrates the 2,500-year-old tale of how the Jews miraculously triumphed when ‘he who shall not be named’ gathered his resources to try to annihilate the Jewish people,” said the Jewish Federation’s Senior Chief of External Affairs Jeffrey Lasday. “Purim is that annual reminder that no matter how dark and scary the world may appear, no matter the enemy, no matter the odds, the Jewish people are still here — resilient and proud.”

To see the full list and registration information for how to show your Jewish spirit, visit jewishphilly.org/purim.

Purim Joy Project at Horsham Center

Sunday, March 10 | 10 a.m.-noon

Horsham Center for Jewish Life

As Purim approaches, let’s celebrate by doing a mitzvah with the Jewish Federation’s Buxmont Kehillah. Enjoy hamantaschen and arts and crafts as you make mishloach manot (goodie bags) for the residents of the Horsham Center for Jewish Life. Advanced registration is required by Thursday, March 7. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To register, click here.

Old York Road Kehillah Purim Carnival

Sunday, March 17

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Families with Preschool Children

12:30-2:30 p.m. | General Admission

Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel

Get your graggers ready for our annual Purim Carnival. Join the Jewish Federation’s Old York Road Kehillah for a family-friendly holiday extravaganza. Come in your best costume and enjoy hamantaschen, prizes, inflatables and more. Advanced registration is required by Tuesday, March 12. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To register, click here.

Purim Fest 2024

Sunday, March 17 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kaiserman JCC

Dress to impress in your best Purim costume. Join the Kaiserman JCC, the Jewish Federation’s Lower Merion Kehillah and community partners for games, crafts, prizes and entertainment. To register, click here.

Pre-Purim JRA Food Distribution & Kehillah Purim Palooza

Sunday, March 17 | 9-11:30 a.m.

JRA Warehouse

Volunteer with the Jewish Federation’s Northeast Kehillah at JRA and participate in a mitzvah! Wear a costume and eat some delicious hamantaschen. From 9-10 a.m., join JRA Juniors for ages 10 and under to pack boxes and enjoy stories and crafts. Starting at 10 a.m., packing for ages 10 and older will begin. Advanced registration is required by Sunday, March 10. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To register, click here and select the Northeast Kehillah group when prompted.

Monte Carlo Purim Masquerade

Saturday, March 23 | 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

2002 Ludlow St., Philadelphia 19103

Join the Jewish Federation’s Nextgen group in partnership with the Chevra and other young Jewish professional organizations for the ninth annual Purim masquerade. Come in costume, enjoy live music and partake in casino-themed games with tons of fun prizes. $10 advance registration, $20 at the door. To register, click here.

Purim at the Zoo

Sunday, March 24 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Philadelphia Zoo

What could be better than celebrating Purim at the zoo? Hosted by the Philadelphia Zoo in collaboration with the Jewish Federation’s neighborhood Kehillot and other community organizations, enjoy activities inside the atrium, the Rare Animal Conservation Center and the inside Treehouse. All Purim Festival activities are included with zoo admission. Be sure to wear your best Purim costume and join us for a parade at the north end of the zoo at 1 p.m. To register, click here.

***

Kehillah programming is part of the Jewish Federation’s neighborhood initiative to foster a vibrant Jewish community throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Learn more by visiting jewishphilly.org/kehillah or by contacting Director of Community Development Max Moline at [email protected].

NextGen is an affinity group of the Jewish Federation for leaders and philanthropists in their 20s, 30s and early 40s, who are looking to give back while building community. To learn more about NextGen, visit jewishphilly.org/nextgen or email NextGen Director Susan Becker at [email protected]. and follow us on Facebook.