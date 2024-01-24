‘Bagel U’ Enables Kehilat Hanahar to Engage Congregants

Leslie Feldman

One of the cornerstones of the Jewish community is a passion for education and life-long learning. Through educational programming, synagogue congregants can thrive not only spiritually but intellectually.

Kehilat Hanahar, the Little Shul by the River in New Hope, defines Judaism as more than a religion. For congregants, it encompasses history, literature, art, music, nature and language.

The synagogue’s leaders recognized the importance of education in fostering a strong and connected community. They envisioned a place where individuals could not only deepen their spiritual understanding but also engage in lifelong learning. And so, they set out to create a myriad of educational programs that would cater to the diverse interests and needs of the congregation.

“The synagogue is a dynamic, collaborative community and encourages members to follow their unique spiritual, social, and educational interests. In so doing, we create relevant programming and connect with others on similar paths,” said Gerry Bogatz, co-chair of Adult Education. “We have a deep commitment to LGBTQ and interfaith inclusion and provide a wide range of social — and social action — activities.”

Rabbi Diana Miller, who leads the Reconstructionist synagogue, believes the education component keeps the congregation engaged.

“Our adult education programming, which we affectionately call Bagel U, is part of the ‘glue’ that keeps our little shul so vibrant,” she said. “Congregants and their friends and family participate actively, joining in lively conversations with our speakers, who are often other congregants.”

Bagel U programs teach members at the synagogue, in their homes, or on Zoom on a broad range of topics within Jewish heritage, religion, culture and the arts. According to Abraham Leibson, who co-chairs Adult Education with Bogatz, classes are a way of “helping members gain a deeper understanding of topics of personal interest that are related to Judaism. Members are encouraged to offer their suggestions of classes they’d like to attend as well as classes they’d like to lead.”

Leibson added that during COVID, Bagel U went all virtual, and there was increased programming to ensure members continued to feel part of their KHN community.

“While we have had regular adult education programs for years, it sharply increased as a result of the pandemic isolation, switching to Zoom programming, and we started a library of recorded programs,” he said. “This became a vehicle to build cohesive community in the time of stress.”

The synagogue’s website also has more than 60 Bagel U programs. While they now offer some hybrid programs, Zoom is here to stay. They have people connecting to their programming from beyond a customary radius. That works for hybrid Torah study by Miller as well.

Some of the educational programs in the library include “The Power of Jewish Dreaming,” “American Jewish Women & the Nurturing of New York Opera Culture,” “Questions About Reconstructionism,” “Chaim Grade,” “Black Fiddlers in the Orbit of Thomas Jefferson,” “Rosh Hashana: Have a Roman Meal” “Democracy in Israel — A Panel Discussion” and “Klezmer with the Mayer Brothers.”

“Rabbi Diana is fully engaged in helping to select speakers and topics that our congregation will find interesting, thought-provoking, and timely,” added Lynne Goldman, the congregation’s president. “She works closely with Abraham and Gerry to engage with our members to tap into their expertise and talents and continually bring new offerings. Of special note is our ‘library’ of about 60 recordings of Bagel U talks and events, going back to 2020.”

Leibson added, “Learning is a lifelong endeavor, and our adult education classes are thought-provoking, engaging, and a wonderful way to build new connections – with the material and with your fellow participants. Bagel U emphasizes the synagogue’s mission to provide educational opportunities that enhance knowledge of the Jewish people, Jewish traditions, customs and culture, as well as the wider contemporary Jewish world in ways that are interesting, enriching and meaningful.”

KHN aims to build a multi-generational and diverse Jewish community. The synagogue welcomes old, young, partnered, individuals and families and is welcoming to the LGBTQ community.

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.