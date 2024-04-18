Marking 100 Years: Tiferes B’nai Israel Proud of Its Longevity

Leslie Feldman

Congregation Tiferes B’nai Israel in Warrington is known as the oldest synagogue in Bucks County in continual use, and to mark 100 years of existence, the synagogue recently celebrated with a cocktail party that more than 100 people attended — with many more participating online.

“This milestone really means a lot, as there are so many synagogues that are either closing or merging,” said Louis Cohen, the synagogue’s co-president. “For TBI to reach 100 years, it is a testament to all the past and present board members and congregants.”

Rabbi Seth Frisch added, “We experienced an outpouring of love and renewed commitments among attendees, all coming from near and far, even representatives from families no longer living in the area. Everyone was so grateful to embrace both past and present.”

A Rich History

When the synagogue was chartered, it consisted of only three rooms. In 1964, the sanctuary and social room were built for a growing congregation. What started with 15 members has grown to approximately 75 thanks to the efforts of Frisch and Shelly Shotel, the school director.

“This gathering has been a very important reminder that our future is grounded on a strong past and firm foundations,” Frisch said.

Sue Dorfman, co-president, added, “We started with more of an Orthodox approach. Since we’ve had Reconstructionist leadership, we are much more open to interfaith families and being egalitarian. And right now, we no longer have a set dues structure. We ask people to give what they can.”

Meeting Community Needs

The synagogue created a school, almost from nothing. It had been shrinking and moribund for years. They searched for the right Jewish educator and found Shotel, who emphasizes an individualized approach to learning.

“We have gone from zero to over 25 children and counting in just two years,” Frisch said. “Every child is different, and every child learns in their own way. There is no such thing in our school as standardized testing or rote learning exercises. Our test is to see if the children are happy with the time they spend with us. So far, we are passing our test and have every reason to believe we will continue to do so.”

TBI recognizes that attendance and participation are important.

“People are more willing to participate if you meet them where they are. This means setting different expectations from what we had in the past — such as what we expect from students in school,” Dorfman said. “Families had trouble with Hebrew school three times a week, so now we just do Sundays, and the students are very engaged.

“We have to be creative and use more social media and technology to reach out and learn. We continue to use Zoom for services even after COVID, so older members don’t have to drive at night. But our core values are still there.”

Cohen believes the synagogue has been able to thrive because of passionate people.

“TBI is a special place where we pride ourselves on being able to call each member by name. We are a very hamishe synagogue, and everyone knows that they will be treated equally, no matter their beliefs.”

The synagogue offers programs throughout the year, including bagel and lox brunches with guest speakers, a Texas Hold ’em tournament, drosh and nosh with Frisch at Wegman’s in Warrington, TBI Summerfest and family Shabbat services.

Looking to the Future

Through all the challenges faced by the synagogue, it has survived and gotten stronger.

“It gives us a great starting point to continue to grow and serve our community for the next 100 years,” Dorfman said.

Frisch believes it was like a long-awaited homecoming, charged with renewed promises to stay as members and together rebuild the community, both spiritually and physically.

“We are now on a wonderful path of rebuilding and renewal. We will continue to attract people who want a seat at the table and people of the community who want to be heard and respected,” he said. “These people will find their place here, and together, will build a better future for the Jewish community for our children, a population that is sorely missing in many synagogues across the Jewish community.”

Leslie Feldman is a Philadelphia-area freelance writer.