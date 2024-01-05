A Year of Unity: Faith Activists Share Their Hopes for Peace in 2024

A new calendar year marks the symbolic opportunity for reflection, recommitment and change. During this past year, the world has seen an unprecedented increase in antisemitism and hatred. There was a 388% increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. between Oct. 7-23, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Black, Muslim, Asian and LGBTQ+ hatred also rose.

As 2024 begins, in the midst of this heightened division, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia asked activists of different faiths from across the region to share their New Year’s resolutions for increased hope and unity. From starting dialogues to forming partnerships, here are some of their intentions for this coming year.

“As we step into the New Year, I am committed to fostering a culture where mutual respect, understanding, and empathy are not just ideals, but lived realities. I believe that by focusing on our shared beliefs and experiences, we can overcome division, building bridges of understanding and friendship.”

Said Selmanlar, executive director of Peace Islands Institute PA

“It is my hope that in these challenging times, we can all take a moment and really think about the importance of listening to others. As Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel stated, ‘We are closer to G-d when we are asking questions than when we think we have the answers.’ Although there is so much that divides us, there is even more that unites us if we take the time to listen.

Abbey Krain, senior associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League

“My hope is to continue bringing members of mainline Protestant churches into deeper dialogue with their Jewish neighbors. In a society rife with divisions and hatred, we can take the opposite approach and lean into our relationships. By studying together, working together, and dreaming together we can create a society in which all people can pursue their dreams.”

Pastor Todd Stavrakos, Gladwyne Presbyterian Church

“My resolution would be to continue working on projects for Culture Changing Christians’ partnership with the Jewish Federation. This would lead to larger listening and learning sessions with our communities, bringing Philly together so that our city becomes the standard for Black and Jewish love and unity.”

Pastor Carl Day, president of Culture Changing Christians Worship Center

“In 2024, I want to recommit to our Jewish calls to action: repairing the world – tikkun olam – and the mandate: ‘justice, justice shall you pursue.’ I am heartened to have seen many non-Jewish allies speak out for Jews against hate and terrorism rather than remaining silent after October 7 and never prouder of the Jewish community for its strength. This coming year, may we not allow the pain of 2023 to prevent us from living openly as Jews without fear.”

Danielle Weiss, chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s Jewish Community Relations Council

“My New Year’s resolution is to continue building relationships based on mutual trust and respect. Together, we will champion the shared core values and virtues that unite us. When we stand together, we are all strengthened. May the New Year be one of blessings, including peace for us all.”

Rabbi David Levin, Temple Judea of Bucks County

***

