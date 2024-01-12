3 Decades of Social Change: Women of Vision Chair Andi Barsky Celebrates Jewish Federation Group’s 30th Anniversary

Looking at her three daughters, Women of Vision Chair Andi Barsky wonders what world she will leave behind for them and for other self-identifying Jewish women and girls. That is why – in the midst of growing antisemitism and gender discrimination – Barsky knows that the work she is doing today is imperative for society as a whole for generations to come.

Celebrating its 30th year, Women of Vision is an affinity group of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia that impacts the lives of self-identifying Jewish women and girls across generations and geographic boundaries through strategic grantmaking, advocacy and educational programs that will lead to social change and justice.

“I am so honored to chair Women of Vision during this special year,” said Barsky, who assumed her role on Sept. 1. “We have a lot to celebrate. I am so proud to follow in the footsteps of the incredible women leaders who made this possible, many of which I consider my mentors.”

Women of Vision indeed does have a lot to celebrate as they reflect on this milestone anniversary. Over the past 30 years, Women of Vision has distributed over $1 million from its endowment fund to nonprofit organizations making an impact in Greater Philadelphia and Israel that are creating systemic change for a more equitable and respectful world.

The group awards these grants after completing a thorough year-long vetting process by its Grant Review Committee – alternating annually between Greater Philadelphia and Israel organizations for consideration. After whittling down the list to the grant finalists, all 500 plus members are invited to vote on the organizations they believe deserve funding.

Before her role as chair, Barsky served as the group’s Grant Review Committee co-chair and oversaw this grants process for the last two cycles. Last year, Women of Vision members voted to award grants to three organizations in Israel, investing a total of $137,328 over two years to the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel to improve the law enforcement system for victims of sexual violence, Yozmot Atid to unify Arab and Jewish women through entrepreneurial empowerment, and ELI to identify and protect young women from abuse in the Ultra-Orthodox community.

“For 30 years, Women of Vision has been a testament to the power of philanthropy and how we collectively make a true difference in the lives of self-identifying women and girls,” explained Barsky, who has been a member of Women of Vision since 2010.

Women of Vision members will vote on organizations in Greater Philadelphia to fund this spring. Around the same time, Women of Vision will commemorate its 30th anniversary at the group’s signature Spring Event on May 21.

We spoke with Barsky to learn more about her passion for Women of Vision.

As you celebrate 30 years of Women of Vision, what are you looking forward to for the next 30 years?

As our membership and endowment fund continue to grow, we look forward to making even larger grants to organizations locally and in Israel. I also think we can take our social change grant making and advocacy a step further by developing relationships with our grantees and collectively being a voice for change on issues involving women and girls. This year, we are focusing on the theme of understanding equity.

I am looking forward to growing our incredible legacy and creating more opportunities to help self-identifying women and girls. When women help women, great things happen.

This time of celebration has also been marked with ongoing tragedy. A month after you became chair, the war in Israel began. How did you respond?

It has been a difficult time for all of us. I have been providing our members with access to Zoom programs, updates on the war in Israel and on how to combat antisemitism in our country. We have been in constant communication with our Israeli grantees and are supporting them in any way we can. We recently voted to participate in a collective grant to Israel through the Jewish Women’s Funding Network. Along with 170 women’s organizations around the world, we signed two letters to the United Nations denouncing its negligent response to the Oct. 7 atrocities committed on Israeli women.

How did you first get involved with Women of Vision?

As a longtime donor of Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, I was really attracted to a group of women that used their collective power to affect positive change for Jewish women and girls. There is nothing like being in the room with like-minded Jewish women discussing how we can use our funds to be most impactful. It’s quite empowering! Over the years, I have seen how important it is to use our voices to amplify issues that affect women, like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and gender equality and support initiatives in mental health, financial literacy, and interfaith relationships. Women of Vision champions the important role Jewish women have in repairing the world.

What was one of your most meaningful experiences in Women of Vision?

Last spring, I had the opportunity to meet some of the young writers of JGirls+Magazine, which is an online magazine for teens throughout North America. We currently fund their “Feminist Leadership Training Program,” which empowers Jewish girls to develop and express their voices. These girls felt more prepared to advocate for their generation and our collective future. I was so touched hearing their stories and proud that Women of Vision played a part in their experience.

What does “one woman, one vote” mean to you?

Participating in our strategic grant making is one of the most rewarding aspects of Women of Vision. Every year we give a significant two-year grant to organizations that have a social change impact on self identifying women and girls locally and in Israel. Our Grants Committee decides which organizations that have applied for a grant will be brought forth to the entire membership, and every member has a voice and vote in choosing how the funding is allocated each year. One woman, one vote!

Why should other self-identifying women and girls join Women of Vision?

There’s really no other women’s group like Women of Vision. We provide a unique hands-on opportunity for women who want to have an active role in the programs their dollars support. Once you join, you are a member for life and can fully participate in our advocacy and educational programs, and help determine our strategic grant funding with an emphasis on social change and justice.

What is something people probably don’t know about you?

My husband Scott and I have three daughters – Cara, Danielle and Emma. I feel it is so important to pass on the values, traditions, and teachings of Judaism while also empowering our girls to make a difference in their own lives and in the world at large. My involvement in Women of Vision allows me to do that. In Women of Vision, we are laying the foundation for change so that all of our children have a better tomorrow.

You can learn more about and become a member of Women of Vision by visiting jewishphilly.org/wov or by contacting Director of Women of Vision and Campaign Pipeline Shara Swift at [email protected] or 215-832-0841.