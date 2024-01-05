US Offers $10M for Info Leading to Financial ‘Disruption’ of Hamas

With top Hamas officials firmly in Israeli crosshairs, Washington is going after the terror organization’s purse.

Through its Rewards for Justice Program, the U.S. State Department is offering $10 million for information that helps disrupt Hamas’s “financial mechanisms.”

More specifically, Foggy Bottom wants to know more about five of the terror organization’s financial “facilitators”: Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah.

The first is based in Sudan and the next three men are in Turkey. The Jan. 5 announcement didn’t state where Nasrallah resides, though an Oct. 18 statement from the U.S. Treasury, which sanctioned all five, stated that he lives in Qatar.

The State Department designated Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization 26 years ago.