Tiffany Haddish Urges Visiting Israel

In an Instagram Live video she shot after boarding a plane to Israel on Tuesday, actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish described the purpose of her trip, calling it “educational.”

“I need to go see for myself, I’m one of those people,” the “Haunted Mansion” and “Girls Trip” star said.

“I’m going to the Holy Land, I suggest you all do it,” Haddish said, before slurping on her drink—which she insisted was an orange juice and not a mimosa—in what she identified as the plane’s business class.

Haddish also said she “wanted to go meet my future man out there” and joked that she might come back with a Jewish baby.

She rapped, “On my way to Tel Aviv / then to Jerusalem / then I’m going to Dead Sea, gonna get me some / gonna have some fun here / it’s gonna be great / then I’m gonna learn about the politics.”

Haddish then asked, “Who said I wasn’t gonna go to Gaza? I said I’m going to go see with my own eyes. Got to go to Israel first.”

Noa Tishby, the actress, producer and former special envoy for combating antisemitism and delegitimization of Israel, responded to Haddish with “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Haddish’s father, Tsihaye Reda Haddish, was an Eritrean Jew. She confirmed her Jewish heritage five years ago through DNA testing. She has since had a bat mitzvah with a corresponding stand-up show “Black Mitzvah.”