Sloane Davie Segal

Gabrielle and Evan Segal announce the birth of their daughter, Sloane Davie, on Oct. 7.

Sharing in their joy are Sloane’s maternal grandparents Laura and Elliot Dinkin of Squirrel Hill and Boca Raton, Florida; her paternal grandparents Jane Beechman Segal and Steven Segal of Elkins Park; aunts Blaine Dinkin and Lauren and Dolly Segal; uncles Julian and Brett Segal; and cousin Lev Harrison Segal.

Sloane Davie is named in loving memory of her paternal great-grandfather David A. Dinkin of Squirrel Hill.