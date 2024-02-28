Shifrah Devorah Haney

Shifrah Devorah Haney. Photo by Harrison Howard Haney

Shifrah Devorah Haney was born on Feb. 3, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Her parents are Cheryl Melissa Rubinstein and Harrison Howard Haney of Lakewood, New Jersey.

 

