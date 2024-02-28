Shifrah Devorah Haney was born on Feb. 3, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her parents are Cheryl Melissa Rubinstein and Harrison Howard Haney of Lakewood, New Jersey.
Shifrah Devorah Haney was born on Feb. 3, 2023, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her parents are Cheryl Melissa Rubinstein and Harrison Howard Haney of Lakewood, New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.
CONTRIBUTE
PHILADELPHIA JEWISH EXPONENT IS HERE FOR YOU
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the Philadelphia area.