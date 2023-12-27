Natalie Ryan Carroll

Michael and Rachel Carroll (née Fischer) of Philadelphia announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Ryan, on Dec. 18.

Sharing in their joy are Natalie’s brother Charlie; sister Anna; grandparents Phyllis and Howard Fischer of Philadelphia and Veronica and Michael Carroll of Erdenheim; great-grandfather Irving Fischer; aunts and uncles Becca and Hal Leshner, Chris and Chrissy Carroll, Matt and Ali Carroll, and Tim and Kelly Carroll; and five cousins.

Natalie is named in loving memory of her maternal great-grandmother Nan Sobo and her paternal great-grandmother Rita Gibbons.