Missile Strike From Lebanon Into Israel Kills 1 Thai Worker and Injures 7

TEL AVIV — An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon into Israel on Monday killed one Thai agricultural worker and wounded seven, two in serious condition, after landing near the northern Israeli town of Margoliot.

The fatality was the seventh civilian death in Israel from its fight with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, which began attacking Israel shortly after the outbreak of its war with Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7. Ten Israeli soldiers and hundreds of people in Lebanon, the vast majority of them Hezbollah fighters, have been killed in that conflict.

Fears of a broader war with Hezbollah have risen even as Israel is still fighting Hamas, and on Monday, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein visited officials in Beirut today to present a plan that would implement a demilitarized zone in southern Lebanon and facilitate the reconstruction of its border region with Israel.